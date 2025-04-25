Sophie Turner no longer dating aristocrat Peregrine Pearson?

Sophie Turner, Peregrine Pearson spark breakup rumours

Sophie Turner has fueled breakup speculations with Peregrine Pearson.

The Game of Thrones star led to the speculations first by sharing a cryptic post on Instagram Stories that simply read “tutto passa,” which translates as “everything passes.”

Additionally, the actress, 29, also mysteriously stopped following the British aristocrat, 30, on social media.

However, their photos together from two years of dating still remain on her social media but so do those with her ex-husband Joe Jonas—with whom she welcomed two daughters in their four years of marriage.

Turner went public with her relationship with Pearson in October 2024, a month after she was served divorce papers from Jonas.

At the time, the actress was spotted packing on PDA with Pearson on the streets of Paris and went Instagram-official by the New Year.

If these subtle cues are something to by, the actress also hasn't posted Pearson on her social media since January 2025, Page Six noted.