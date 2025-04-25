 
Geo News

Sophie Turner no longer dating aristocrat Peregrine Pearson?

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson went public with their relationship in October 2024

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 25, 2025

Sophie Turner, Peregrine Pearson spark breakup rumours
Sophie Turner, Peregrine Pearson spark breakup rumours

Sophie Turner has fueled breakup speculations with Peregrine Pearson.

The Game of Thrones star led to the speculations first by sharing a cryptic post on Instagram Stories that simply read “tutto passa,” which translates as “everything passes.”

Additionally, the actress, 29, also mysteriously stopped following the British aristocrat, 30, on social media.

However, their photos together from two years of dating still remain on her social media but so do those with her ex-husband Joe Jonas—with whom she welcomed two daughters in their four years of marriage.

Turner went public with her relationship with Pearson in October 2024, a month after she was served divorce papers from Jonas.

At the time, the actress was spotted packing on PDA with Pearson on the streets of Paris and went Instagram-official by the New Year.

If these subtle cues are something to by, the actress also hasn't posted Pearson on her social media since January 2025, Page Six noted.

Benny Blanco shares sweet prom moments he planned for Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco shares sweet prom moments he planned for Selena Gomez
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle highlight drawbacks of ‘privacy' video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle highlight drawbacks of ‘privacy'
Ryan Reynolds reveals his 'greatest superpower'
Ryan Reynolds reveals his 'greatest superpower'
Kelly Clarkson mocks Ben Affleck for struggling to dance in new film
Kelly Clarkson mocks Ben Affleck for struggling to dance in new film
Meghan Markle feels privileged to offer her kids ‘free life' video
Meghan Markle feels privileged to offer her kids ‘free life'
Meghan Markle displeases with ‘inappropriate' at TIMES 100 interview video
Meghan Markle displeases with ‘inappropriate' at TIMES 100 interview
Jax Taylor shares why early bipolar disorder treatment might've saved his marriage
Jax Taylor shares why early bipolar disorder treatment might've saved his marriage
Bianca Censori makes strong demands in front of Kanye West
Bianca Censori makes strong demands in front of Kanye West