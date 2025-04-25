 
Rihanna proud of her body after birthing two kids: Source

Rihanna has reportedly become more confident about her body transformation after two pregnancies

Lifestyle News Desk
April 25, 2025

Rihanna reportedly loves to flex her postpartum curves.

According to the lates findings of Life & Style, the songbird has been more confident about herself and how she has been able to maintain a desirable figure.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rihanna gave birth to her second child, Riot, a year after she welcomed her eldest son, RZA Athelson, with partner A$AP Rocky.

“She’s always been body confident,” a source began and noted, “But now that she’s had kids, she’s even more proud of her body.”

The same was claimed in a previous report which stated that “she’s absolutely thriving right now and says she’s never felt sexier.”

“She’s always wanted curves and thanks to her two pregnancies she got them,” a source dished at the time.

“Back when she was a B-cup she used to always joke about loving boobs so now that she’s got serious cleavage, showing it off is a big thrill,” the source remarked in conclusion of this topic.

