Photo: Rihanna proud of her body after birthing two kids: Source

Rihanna reportedly loves to flex her postpartum curves.

According to the lates findings of Life & Style, the songbird has been more confident about herself and how she has been able to maintain a desirable figure.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rihanna gave birth to her second child, Riot, a year after she welcomed her eldest son, RZA Athelson, with partner A$AP Rocky.

“She’s always been body confident,” a source began and noted, “But now that she’s had kids, she’s even more proud of her body.”

The same was claimed in a previous report which stated that “she’s absolutely thriving right now and says she’s never felt sexier.”

“She’s always wanted curves and thanks to her two pregnancies she got them,” a source dished at the time.

“Back when she was a B-cup she used to always joke about loving boobs so now that she’s got serious cleavage, showing it off is a big thrill,” the source remarked in conclusion of this topic.