Photo: Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles makes shock confession: 'He was Dead'

Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles revisited a disturbing incident which has apparently left a lasting impression on her mind.

In her new memoir, Matriarch, Tina recalls the time from 1967 involving her brother, Skip, when he was dropped off by a cab driver at the wrong address while returning home from a date, per Film News.

The houseowner reportedly called the police to report a stranger on her property. Despite the fact that the house was near to Skip’s house, the land lady took a while to recognize him and contacted Tina's mother to explain Skip was at the wrong house.

However, law enforcement had already arrived and had arrested him. The following events left Beyoncé's relatives "on guard all the time."

“Please don't let them kill my son," Tina recalled her mother pleading on the phone.

The following day they collected Skip from the police station, but by that time police had beaten him and he was bruised and bloody.

"They could have killed him... we thought he was dead," Tina penned and shared that the experience left her parents with "constant fear and anxiety".

Following the incident, Tina wrote, members of her family were "harassed by the police for years", causing them to be "on guard all the time".