Ben Affleck reveals how Jennifer Garner's kids view him: 'Joke'

Photo: Ben Affleck drops bombshell claim about Jennifer Garners kids post Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck recently made a shock admission about his kids, whom he shares with wife Jennifer Garner.

During his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, Ben Affleck weighed in on how his kids view his work.

He shared that his kids are his worst critiques and recalled, "All the kids came to the premiere of The Accountant 2 – my kids, step-kids, their friends – it was the whole gang."

For those unversed, Ben shares kids Violet, 19, Finn, 16, and Sam, 13, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"And I was excited that they actually wanted to come see it, but my kids… they’re very tough. They don’t censor their criticism," he revealed.

"They’ll sit next to me while I’m watching something I’m in, and say, ‘This is terrible. This is terrible, why did you do this?’” he joked and noted, “And I’m like, ‘You could wait until the end of the movie, at least.’ But no."

To his surprise, hid kids liked his latest project, The Accountant 2, and genuinely appreciated his work this time.

"This time, they liked it," the doting father added and said, "I was genuinely shocked. I asked them, ‘What’s the catch?’ Like, is this a joke?"

"They said, ‘Yeah, it was good.’ And they were shocked themselves. As if somehow, I got really lucky – like this magical accident happened and something I did was actually OK," he remarked in conclusion of this topic.