Ian Anderson calls Beach Boys songs 'fake happy'

August 10, 2025

Ian Anderson, frontman of Jethro Tull, revealed that he was never a fan of legendary rock band Beach Boys, founded by Brian Wilson.

Noting that he has nothing against Beach Boys legend Brian, Ian explained why he never liked the band's songs.

According to Far Out Magazine, Ian said, “With all respect to Brian Wilson and his recent passing, I was never a Beach Boys fan.”

He went on to recall when he was dragged to attend the band’s show, “I did actually go, I was dragged along by someone at Warner Brothers to see the Beach Boys at Madison Square Garden, I think the night before we were playing there.”

Ian added, “I really didn’t want to go because I knew of The Beach Boys. It was that sort of tinsel sort of rather fake happy happy, you know, Californian thing. It just didn’t appeal to me at all.”

Despite attending the show, his opinion about the band remained the same. As per Ian Anderson, Beach Boys’ tracks are overly happy and that’s why they often come across as “fake happy.”

“He persuaded me to go, you know, ‘Come on you’ll enjoy it, they’re really great, great harmonies, great singing’ I lasted probably half a dozen songs and had to slip away into the darkness because it just wasn’t for me,” the Jethro Tull frontman noted.

