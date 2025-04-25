 
Meghan Markle faces criticism for mixed messages on Royal identity

Meghan Markle recently revealed she has ditched her surname and adopted Sussex as last name

April 25, 2025

Meghan Markle raises eyebrows for sending mixed signals on Royal ties

Meghan Markle has been criticized for sending mixed signals about her Royal ties after revealing she is now “Meghan Sussex.”

Despite having no connection with the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex emphasized that she is not Markle but Sussex in her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Speaking on it, a friend of Harry and Meghan said that while the couple aim to separate themselves from the royal family, Meghan’s focus on her duchess title complicates their stance.

“They’re trying to distance themselves from the royal family, but it’s impossible when Meghan makes such a big deal about being a Sussex,” the pal told Closer Weekly.

The source added, “You’re either in or you’re out, but she can’t have it both ways.”

The publication revealed that Meghan hopes to learn from her “mistakes” and reveal a more “relaxed and inviting side of her personality” in season two of her show.

“She’s trying not to let the negative reviews get to her,” they added. “There will be changes to reflect some of the things viewers didn’t relate to.”

