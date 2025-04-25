 
A$AP Rocky views on 'men drooling over Rihanna' laid bare

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are planning to tie the knot soon

Lifestyle News Desk
April 25, 2025

Rihanna is reportedly flaunting her postpartum curves, after birthing two sons, and A$AP Rocky has become her biggest fan.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the musician is madly in love with his partner, Rihanna, and thinks that she is getting more gorgeous day by day.

“Rocky is crazy about her curves, he loves every inch of her, and he also loves seeing her show it off,” claimed a source.

Sharing what he thinks of other men admiring his woman, the source continued, “He takes a lot of pride in having such a sexy woman.”

“Watching men drooling over her doesn’t make him the least bit jealous, for him it’s a flex,” the tipster added.

In conclusion, the source claimed about the couple that “he’s very into fashion and loves helping style her,” and Rihanna enjoys seeking advice from her partner as well, even though she is in charge of her wardrobe. 

