Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issue fresh plea: 'change is possible'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issue fresh plea

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a fresh plea to keep children safe online.

In a statement on their website, the California-based royal couple said “We urge leaders across industries and society to continue being proactive in enacting safeguards and legislation to keep children safe online.”

Archie and Lilibet doting parents also committed to continue supporting those championing these issues ‘so not one more child is lost to social media.”

They also expressed hope ‘change is possible’ saying “As The Archewell Foundation reflects on its work to build a better online world, we are hopeful to see change is possible.”

Meghan and Harry said, “we are seeing slow but meaningful change can happen in the effort to make online spaces safe.”

The Archewell Foundation celebrates a powerful example of progress made possible by the partners at the Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC) and the courageous families they represent–families who have turned personal tragedy into a moment for justice and accountability in the digital space.

In 2025, the SMVLC has been retained on behalf of more than 4,000 children affected by online harm, filing over 1,200 complaints in the United States alone.

“Their work and the work of all those advocating for change and for online spaces that are safe by design is vital for building a better online world for the future of all children,” Meghan and Harry said.