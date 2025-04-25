Samantha Markle accuses Prince Harry of having a ‘one that got away'

Meghan Markle’s half-sister’s attack on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love story

Samantha Markle, Meghan’s half-sister appears to have taken a swipe against the royal once more, and it involves Prince Harry’s legal woes this time around.

It all happened back in 2023 when she sat with GB News, and according to a report by the Royal Observer said, “In my opinion, clearly, he’s still in love with [Chelsy Davy]. It seems like she’s the one that got away.”

And to Samantha, “from what I’ve been seeing on social media, maybe she’s lucky and that’s a good thing.”

Moreover, Ms Markle is not the only one to make this claim because royal commentator Dan Wootton said something similar, and recalled an “obsession” Prince Harry had with Davy while talking to Samantha as well.

“He became very emotional talking about her in court over the last couple of days,” he admitted. “He mentions her 118 times in his witness statement, while your sister Meghan is only named 5 times.”

But the conversation didn’t end before Mr Wootton asked Samantha if Meghan was a “jealous person” and she responded to that by saying, “All I can say is, I’m thinking that probably it’s the war of the roses inside Montecito [the town where Harry and Meghan live].”

It is pertinent to mention that Davy also attended Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan, in a ‘somber’ fashion.