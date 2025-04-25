 
Billie Eilish's brother Finneas dishes on his 'only desire' before he dies

Finneas opened up about his only wish that he wanted to fulfil before he died

Lifestyle News Desk
April 25, 2025

Finneas Baird O'Connell has opened up about the only wish, which would make him sad if it weren't fulfilled.

During an interview with I Newspaper, the Nobody Like You singer candidly discussed his desire to have children before he died.

"If I only had six months to live,” he said. “The only thing I'd be really sad about would be not getting to have kids."

Showcasing the regret over not having children, Finneas continued, "I'd say, 'Oh, that sucks.' Everything else, I'd be like, 'Man, I had such a lucky life.'"

For those unversed, the 27-year-old singer has been in a relationship with YouTube influencer, Claudia Sulewski, for nearly a decade.

It is pertinent to mention, he also faced backlash on social media for dating her because she looks like his sister, Billie Eilish.

While discussing his biggest wish he also talked about how his sister's fame has impacted their lives.

Primarily, the songstress gained widespread fame for her song, Ocean Eye, which was written by Finneas, in 2015.

Sharing whenever they plan any outing they encounter Billie's fans, and concluded by admitting, "I'll plan out a thing for us to do. I'll be like, 'It's dark out, let's take the dogs on a walk. And she's just so famous, man. We have to run away. It's crazy.”

