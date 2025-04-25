 
Prince Harry's struggle to break free from royal family's ‘trap' intensifies

Royal expert shares her stance on Prince Harry’s ongoing legal fight over police protection

April 25, 2025

Price Harry determined to face Royal family feud for Archie, Lilibet’s sake
Prince Harry is said to be determined to face Royal family feud head-on for the sake of his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, no matter the cost.

Royal expert Jennie Bond said she believes the Duke of Sussex genuinely wants his children to understand their “royal heritage.”

She added that while Harry is concerned of his and his family’s security, he wants his father King Charles and brother Prince William back in his life.

"I think Harry is sincere when he says he wants his children to know and understand their heritage. And he has said publicly that he wants his father and his brother back in his life,” she told The Mirror.

Bond added, "But we now also know that this issue of security is like a red rag to a bull for Harry. He says it is more important than any of his other legal battles.”

To add to it, the expert said Harry feels a strong sense of injustice, believing there was a plan to keep him “trapped” within the Royal family.

“He has a deep-rooted sense of injustice – he believes there was some kind of conspiracy to keep him 'trapped' within the Royal family.

“And to prevent him and his family from leaving the UK. And he seems intent on proving that to be the case."

