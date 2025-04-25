 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Kate Middleton, King Charles

Prince William will also join Kate Middleton and King Charles

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

April 25, 2025

Kate Middleton to appear on palace balcony with King Charles
Kate Middleton to appear on palace balcony with King Charles

Buckingham Palace has made a big announcement about Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, confirming her royal engagement with King Charles and Prince William.

The Majesty Magazine took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared palace announcement.

The announcement reads, “NEW: The King & Queen, the Prince & Princess of Wales, the Duke & Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal & Sir Tim Laurence & the Duke of Kent will join Second World War veterans on the Queen Victoria Memorial on 5 May to watch a military procession arrive at Buckingham Palace.”

The magazine also revealed that Kate Middleton will appear on palace balcony with other members of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Kate Middleton, King Charles

“When the parade has ended, the Royal Family will return to Buckingham Palace before appearing on the balcony to watch a flypast,” it said and added “Veterans will watch the flypast from the gardens of Buckingham Palace with the Prime Minister and other senior guests.”

The King, Patron of the Royal British Legion, and the Queen will also host a tea party for veterans and members of the Second World War generation, the palace has revealed.

Meghan Markle ‘inauthenticity' and ‘sloppy' antics land her in trouble
Meghan Markle ‘inauthenticity' and ‘sloppy' antics land her in trouble
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release emotional statement after latest joint appearance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release emotional statement after latest joint appearance
Meghan Markle delivers 'brutal blow' to Piers Morgan
Meghan Markle delivers 'brutal blow' to Piers Morgan
Billie Eilish's brother Finneas dishes on his 'only desire' before he dies
Billie Eilish's brother Finneas dishes on his 'only desire' before he dies
Meghan Markle's public image attacked: ‘Prince Harry doesn't even want to be here'
Meghan Markle's public image attacked: ‘Prince Harry doesn't even want to be here'
Sarah Ferguson shares her new resolve with Eugenie and Beatrice video
Sarah Ferguson shares her new resolve with Eugenie and Beatrice
King Charles, Queen Camilla: Inside monarch's loving relationship with wife
King Charles, Queen Camilla: Inside monarch's loving relationship with wife
Selena Gomez speaks out on Spanish backlash post 'Emilia Perez': 'Challenge'
Selena Gomez speaks out on Spanish backlash post 'Emilia Perez': 'Challenge'