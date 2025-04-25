Pamela Anderson receives boost of ‘confidence'

Pamela Anderson gushes over celebrity tributes

Pamela Anderson just admitted that she gets "a little bit of confidence" when celebrities gush over her fashion looks.

One of the A-list celebrities to praise her was Beyonce, who appreciated Pamela’s Baywatch brows and messy hairstyle, tied in an up do.

Millie Bobby Brown, who has recently starred in The Electric State even borrowed the Barb Wire actress’s gold Versace dress that she wore in 2005 as well as other iconic outfits for her promotional tour of the sci-fi film.

"It gives me a little bit of confidence,” she told In Style magazine.

“When I was wearing these clothes, they weren't fashionable,” she further mentioned, adding, “And they weren't making headlines, unless they were being made fun of."

Recalling her attendance at the Paris Fashion Week in 2023, where Carine Roitfeld complimented her Vivienne Westwood hat and her skin, Pamela revealed she prefers not to work with a stylist.

“I'm just at my happiest when I'm self-styled. I know there's a time and a place for a stylist...” the former Playboy model said.

Pamela continued, "I know what works best on me, and it's not always what's in fashion."

“I'm actually quite shy - I'm okay if I'm on a stage - but I'm really shy, and I'm trying to get better at that. It's been a journey, but if you're wearing great clothes, that's a good first [step] that builds your confidence,” she further explained.

Towards the conclusion, Pamela Anderson stated, “I'm never going to be that perfect, polished person. There's always a little bit of something that goes wrong - or not goes wrong, but it's off, and that's the personality part of it.”