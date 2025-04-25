 
Prince Harry wants THIS child of his to broker peace with King Charles: Here is how

Prince Harry appears to be planning a heartstring tugging change that might broker peace

April 25, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want one of their children to ask for King Charles’ forgiveness

Insiders have come forward with a riveting admission about what the Sussexes want for their family.

The entire revelation has come during the source’s interview with Closer magazine.

According to their finding, in case the couple move forward with their plans to adopt a third child into the mix, “Harry hopes a third child would be an opportunity to make peace with his family.”

And “Meghan’s been saying it could make them all a family unit again,” they revealed.

This especially comes since Meghan Markle is now starting to see herself in philanthropist Angelina Jolie as well “and loves the thought of having a multicultural brood of adopted children.”

For those unversed with the bubbling tension with the Royal Family, reports are circulating that warn Prince William may not be ‘as forgiving’ as his father if Meghan was the one to start using her HRH title again, which was banned by the late Queen Elizabeth.

The last time the HRH title was used was on Meghan’s Instagram Stories, and it re-shared a post by the Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, following Prince Harry’s visit. 

