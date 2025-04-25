 
KISS star Peter Criss announces solo album

KISS drummer, Peter Criss confirmed he would be releasing his first solo album

April 25, 2025

Peter Criss, who was the original KISS drummer just announces his first solo album.

Original KISS drummer Peter Criss has announced his first solo album in 18 years.

The 79-year-old rocker has worked on many jazz and pop records however, as per KISS historian, Julian Gill, Criss’s new album is “hard rock, kick-ass album.”

The KISS musician, who was one of the original members in the legendary rock band, revealed that his album would also feature huge names like Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5, virtuoso electric bassist Billy Sheehan and Paul Shaffer, who was David Letterman's musical director.

On the KissFAQ podcast, Criss told Gill, “I have an announcement.”

“I have my new rock and roll album to [share with] you KISS Army guys coming out in the fall, and I really hope you like it, man. And I wanna say God bless to each and every one of you,” the drummer surprised.

“I’m so excited for it to be released, and I think KISS fans are gonna love this album. Peter’s drum sound is absolutely massive and his vocals are powerful. Barry Pointer’s production is stunning, and Peter’s got an incredible group of musicians and background vocalists behind him,” Gill responded to Peter Criss.

The album is expected to be released this year in between September and November. 

