Demi Moore gets honest about embracing her grey hair

Demi Moore breaks silence on embracing grey hair

Demi Moore has reflected on embracing her true self after living in the glitz and glam of the entertainment world.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine for its World’s Most Beautiful issue, the 62-year-old Hollywood actress revealed that she has now been loving her long brunette locks but will embrace her grey hair one day.

Moore, who shaved her head for G.I. Jane in 1997 and got a pixie cut for 1990's Ghost, said, "I have grown quite attached to my hair. From a certain point of having had no hair."

The Substance star went on to recall that she had long hair when she was first cast in Ghost and chopped it short without bringing it to the knowledge of Jerry Zucker, the film's director.

She remembered, “I was a first-time mother and went on a vacation to Paris. And I'd been carrying around a picture in my wallet of Isabella Rossellini with this gorgeous short haircut for years, waiting for the opportunity.”

Moore added, "I don't know if it was hormonal post-pregnancy, but I literally walked down the corner, from where we were staying in Paris, speaking no French, pulled out this picture and said [to a stylist], 'Can I have this?'"

Moving forward, the mother of three girls, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis, confessed her uncertainty about cutting her long locks again.

She noted, "I don't know, I feel fairly connected to my hair in a different kind of way. There's energy in hair, you know? But I never like to say never."

"Oh, 100%. I look at women who have that incredible gray, especially long, and I think it's striking. I would definitely do it. I just don't have enough to make it interesting. Mine's like a smattering that makes my hair look murky. I didn't really start colouring my hair until I was, like, 55,” Moore said.