George Clooney makes hilarious comment about his hair: 'Much better'

Photo: George Clooney jokes about Brad Pitt while receiving new honour

George Clooney recently mocked his own appearance while accepting new honour.

For those unversed, the acting sensation recently made his Broadway acting debut with the stage adaptation of the historical drama film, Good Night, and Good Luck.

On Thursday, the husband of Amal was conferred with his portrait at the iconic Manhattan restaurant Sardi's, a time-honored tradition for Broadway performers, per Daily Mail.

This portrait featured his typical grey hairstyle despite the fact that he had darker shade of hair for his portrayal of Edward R. Murrow on stage.

Noticing the change, he cracked a joke about it and accepted the honour.

“I like the hair color. It's much better than my hair color right now,” he remarked.

“That's better. It's grey, mostly grey,” he pointed out and expressed his gratitude by saying, “There we are, thank you so much,' the actor added at the restaurant.”

He concluded the chat by bantering that he should sign it as his longtime friend Brad Pitt.

It is pertinent to mention here that Brad Pitt and George Clooney have been friends since '90s.

Previously, talking to a representative GQ magazine, they emphasized on the importance of staying connected with friends, and it seems as though George did not forget his pal at this important moment of his career.