 
Geo News

Linkin Park treats fans to new ‘From Zero' deluxe song

Linkin Park is set to release the deluxe edition of the album, ‘From Zero’ on May 16

By
Web Desk
|

April 25, 2025

Linkin Park treats fans to new ‘From Zero deluxe song
Linkin Park treats fans to new ‘From Zero' deluxe song

Linkin Park just released another song from the deluxe version of their album, From Zero.

One of the early tracks, Unshatter, features vocals from the recent addition to the band, Emily Armstrong as well as the renowned Mike Shinoda.

"Unshatter was an early track we made while recording 'From Zero'; Emily’s huge vocal in the bridge was one of the moments that gave us an indication of what was possible together,” Shinoda said, explaining their track.

Previously, Linkin Park released the track Up From The Bottom, which was followed by their 2024 album, From Zero.

Now, on May 16, the iconic group plans on releasing a deluxe edition of the aforementioned album which would contain the new track Let You Fade and some live recordings captured during the initial shows of their world tour for the album.

This also comes amid Linkin Park confirming that they would headlining the 2025 UEFA Champion's League, in Munich, on May 31, as a part of the Pepsi Kick Off Show, which would be held ahead of the football tournament final.

Meghan Markle's Instagram empire grows
Meghan Markle's Instagram empire grows
Tucker Wetmore releases his first debut album 'What Not To'
Tucker Wetmore releases his first debut album 'What Not To'
Taylor Swift's ex Joe Jonas just react to her diss track 14 years later
Taylor Swift's ex Joe Jonas just react to her diss track 14 years later
Jelly Roll makes playful joke over his weight loss journey
Jelly Roll makes playful joke over his weight loss journey
Justin Bieber mentions Princess Diana in heartfelt plea
Justin Bieber mentions Princess Diana in heartfelt plea
Ciara hints at Russell Wilson's plans for their 9th wedding anniversary
Ciara hints at Russell Wilson's plans for their 9th wedding anniversary
Noel, Liam Gallagher give update on ‘tip top' Oasis reunion rehearsal
Noel, Liam Gallagher give update on ‘tip top' Oasis reunion rehearsal
'NSYNC's Joey Fatone doesn't seem happy with younger generation: 'It's wild'
'NSYNC's Joey Fatone doesn't seem happy with younger generation: 'It's wild'