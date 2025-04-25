Linkin Park treats fans to new ‘From Zero' deluxe song

Linkin Park just released another song from the deluxe version of their album, From Zero.

One of the early tracks, Unshatter, features vocals from the recent addition to the band, Emily Armstrong as well as the renowned Mike Shinoda.

"Unshatter was an early track we made while recording 'From Zero'; Emily’s huge vocal in the bridge was one of the moments that gave us an indication of what was possible together,” Shinoda said, explaining their track.

Previously, Linkin Park released the track Up From The Bottom, which was followed by their 2024 album, From Zero.

Now, on May 16, the iconic group plans on releasing a deluxe edition of the aforementioned album which would contain the new track Let You Fade and some live recordings captured during the initial shows of their world tour for the album.

This also comes amid Linkin Park confirming that they would headlining the 2025 UEFA Champion's League, in Munich, on May 31, as a part of the Pepsi Kick Off Show, which would be held ahead of the football tournament final.