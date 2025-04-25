Andie MacDowell admonished her grandchildren to call her THIS

Andie MacDowell lost before her grandkids' refusal to change her sweet name

Andie MacDowell recently revealed the request she made to her grandchildren when it came to what they should call her.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine for this year’s World Most Beautiful issue with her daughter Rainey Qualley, the 67-year-old American actress shared that her granddaughter, Cozette, the child of her son Justin Qualley and his wife Nicolette, has given her a sweet moniker.

Andie, whose other daughter is Margaret Qualley, said, “They came to stay with me, [Cozette] called me Gaga. So, that's fine with me. We'll see how it all pans out if she continues to call me Gaga. But she couldn't really say anything else, but she was adamantly calling me Gaga, so I was okay with that.”

The Way Home star added, “Whatever they want to call me, they can call me. As long as they don't call me granny. That's the only thing I said, ‘Don't call me granny. I'm sorry that one's out.’”

For the unversed, Andie is also a grandmother of Rainey’s daughter, Bluebell Coyote Wilson, whom she welcomed in December 2024 with partner Anthony Wilson.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention after the birth of her first child, Rainey is set to drop her single song, Horse, on May 16, 2025, followed by her debut album, Before Blue, which will also come out in August this year.