 
Geo News

Andie MacDowell admonished her grandchildren to call her THIS

'Ready or Not' star says her granddaughter 'was adamantly calling me' THIS, 'so I was okay with that'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 25, 2025

Andie MacDowell lost before her grandkids refusal to change her sweet name
Andie MacDowell lost before her grandkids' refusal to change her sweet name

Andie MacDowell recently revealed the request she made to her grandchildren when it came to what they should call her.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine for this year’s World Most Beautiful issue with her daughter Rainey Qualley, the 67-year-old American actress shared that her granddaughter, Cozette, the child of her son Justin Qualley and his wife Nicolette, has given her a sweet moniker.

Andie, whose other daughter is Margaret Qualley, said, “They came to stay with me, [Cozette] called me Gaga. So, that's fine with me. We'll see how it all pans out if she continues to call me Gaga. But she couldn't really say anything else, but she was adamantly calling me Gaga, so I was okay with that.”

The Way Home star added, “Whatever they want to call me, they can call me. As long as they don't call me granny. That's the only thing I said, ‘Don't call me granny. I'm sorry that one's out.’”

For the unversed, Andie is also a grandmother of Rainey’s daughter, Bluebell Coyote Wilson, whom she welcomed in December 2024 with partner Anthony Wilson.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention after the birth of her first child, Rainey is set to drop her single song, Horse, on May 16, 2025, followed by her debut album, Before Blue, which will also come out in August this year.

Olivia Rodrigo names her role model
Olivia Rodrigo names her role model
Royal House releases new video of Crown Princess
Royal House releases new video of Crown Princess
Prince Harry to visit Justin Bieber after singer brings up Diana's death?
Prince Harry to visit Justin Bieber after singer brings up Diana's death?
Will Forte opens up about parenting advice his 'The Four Seasons' costars shared
Will Forte opens up about parenting advice his 'The Four Seasons' costars shared
Taylor Swift takes ‘The Tortured Poets Department' to new heights
Taylor Swift takes ‘The Tortured Poets Department' to new heights
Prince William plans to erase Prince Andrew from royal life once he's King video
Prince William plans to erase Prince Andrew from royal life once he's King
Meghan Markle's Instagram empire grows
Meghan Markle's Instagram empire grows
Linkin Park treats fans to new ‘From Zero' deluxe song
Linkin Park treats fans to new ‘From Zero' deluxe song