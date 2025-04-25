Prince Harry to visit Justin Bieber after singer brings up Diana's death?

Justin Bieber on Friday mentioned Princess Diana's death as he protested against the treatment he's facing from paparazzi in an Instagram post.

The Canadian singer also shared he moved to Los Angeles despite knowing how bad things were in the tinsel town.

Ironically, Los Angeles became a new home to Princess Diana's youngest son, Prince Harry, who has long blamed the media for the death of his mother and has been involved in multiple court cases against various media organizations.

Justin Bieber's reference to Diana has sparked speculation that Prince Harry might reach out to him, given their shared experiences because who could better understand the singer's ordeal than someone who had lost his mother at a young age to the same treatment.

In a TV documentary series released in 2021, Harry said the fear of losing his wife Meghan was one of the main reasons the the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex quit their royal duties and moved to California.

"My mother was chased to her death when she was in a relationship with someone who wasn't white, and now look what's happened. You're talking about history repeating itself? They're not going to stop until she dies," Harry said in the mental health documentary series "The Me You Can't See."

"It's incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life," he added, referring to Meghan. The "Me You Can't See" series, which Harry produced with U.S. talk show host Oprah Winfrey, released on Apple TV+.

Princess Diana died in 1997 at age 36 in a crash in Paris after the car in which she was traveling with her Egyptian-born boyfriend Dodi Fayed was chased by paparazzi. Harry was 12 years old.

Harry, whose American wife Meghan is bi-racial, spoke of racist reporting in the mainstream British press about his wife, as well as abuse on social media. Meghan has said her experience in Britain drove her to thoughts of suicide when she was pregnant with their first son Archie.







