Olivia Rodrigo names her role model

Olivia Rodrigo revealed the people that she looks up to

April 25, 2025

Olivia Rodrigo just gave a shout out to her role model.

The popular songstress gave an interview to PEOPLE magazine at the Planned Parenthood's Spring into Action Gala where she was the recipient of the Catalyst of Change Award.

She revealed that it is her mom, Jennifer Rodrigo who inspires her every day, saying, "My mom is wonderful, and I know everyone says that, but I love her, and she always emboldens me to stand up for what I believe in and follow my heart.”

The 22-year-old Traitor hitmaker that she drives much of her inspiration from the singer Lily Allen, who was the presenter of the award at the event and has also joined Olivia during her May 2024 Guts World Tour stop at London's O2 Arena.

"Lily's actually here tonight, and I love her so much," she said, adding, "She is such an inspiration to me both personally and musically."

"I think she's just always been pushing the boundaries and saying whatever the f— she wants to say in a way that I find so empowering. I'm inspired by her,” the Vampire hitmaker added. 

After she was presented with the award by Lily, Olivia Rodrigo acknowledged that the “greatest privilege” from her musical career has been the “connection I’ve made with women through my music.”

