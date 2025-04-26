 
Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams parts ways from Luke Gulbranson

The pair, who first started dating in March 2023, reportedly broke up

Lifestyle News Desk
April 26, 2025

Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams and Luke Gulbranson go their separate ways.

As per a recent report by People, published on Friday, April 25, the Bachelor Nation alum and former Bravo star broke up after two years of romance.

An insider shared to the outlet, “They are very much not together.”

The pair split five months ago and are no longer in contact, as the tipster tattled.

For those unversed, Tayshia and Luke first speculated for romance in March 2023, after celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi, reported the couple’s stepping out together.

At Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2023, the former Bachelorette lead and Summer House alum were again spotted in Andy Cohen’s story.

A source shared with the outlet at the time that the former couple was “very happy together.”

"They've been keeping their romance private, but are a couple and are very affectionate when they are with one another. It's a really sweet bond,” the insider continued.

