Shakira opens up about her hair journey as she launches haircare line

Shakira dishes on her 'temperamental' hair journey

Despite being a pop star, Shakira admitted that she goes through the same struggles as a typical woman.

In a recent chat during the launch of her haircare line on Thursday, the 31-year-old singer opened up about the hair journey over the years.

"You know me as a singer, you know me as a dancer, as a mother, but underneath all those layers there's a woman who struggles with the same struggles that you all have. Especially hair," Shaikra began.

Highlighting her struggle with her hair, the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker confessed that her hair does whatever it wants, not what she wants, like it's the boss.

"I always say that my hair has a mind of its own. The real diva here is my hair because it’s pretty temperamental," she noted

Shakira shared some insights into her hair journey from brunette, to blonde, to red, to then again to blonde.

"I've been brunette. Then I decided to become blonde, because I heard that blondes have more fun. Don't know about that," Shakira joked. "Then I went to red. Then I went back to blonde."

The mom of two went on to say, "First I was wavy, then my hair totally changed to curly, then I became a mother. I lost a lot of hair, then I got it back."

Sharing her vision behind her hair care line, Isima, the Waka Waka singer shared, "I didn't want to create just any hair care line. I wanted something with real meaning, something that celebrates us, that celebrates women, complex women like me, and that honors who we really are."

"If I had a dime for every time I went to the beauty salon and left crying because someone burned my hair... Yes, that's the story of my life," she added.