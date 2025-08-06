Machine Gun Kelly gushes over surprise collaboration with Bob Dylan

MGK stunned by unexpected collab with Bob Dylan

Machine Gun Kelly has confirmed that music legend Bob Dylan did narrate the trailer of his new album, Lost Americana.

In a recent chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Aug. 4, the Emo Girl rapper gushed over the surprise collaboration that he himself never expected.

The teaser of the upcoming LP features a vintage mix of neon lights, behind-the-scenes clips, and motorcycles, all narrated by the 84-year-old Nobel Prize-winning artist.

When the show host Jimmy Fallon asked if he and Dylan were friends, MGK responded in Dylan’s signature voice, "Well, to be honest, I don’t want to mess my friendship up."

He went on to say, "To be honest, I have no idea how he even knows who I am to this day. And I’m pretty sure that if I say the wrong thing I’ll mess it all up, so I’ll just shut up and accept whatever Bob Dylan throws my way."

Expressing his disbelief over collaboration with Dylan, MGK admitted he still doesn’t know how the collaboration happened.

"Something’s going on in the stars where, like, good things keep happening… I don’t know how it keeps happening," Kelly explained.

"It felt pure to me, but I felt misunderstood from the outside," he remarked.

Lost Americana is all set to release on Friday, August 8.