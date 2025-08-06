'Spider-Punk' movie gets major update on casting

Sony 'taps' Daniel Kaluuya for 'Spider-Punk' film

A film on Spider-Punk is in the works at Sony Pictures Animation, the character who first appeared in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.



A report in Deadline said Daniel Kaluuya, who voiced the character in the 2023 movie and will do so in the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, would appear in the standalone film of the rebellious Spidey version.

He is also writing the script with Ajon Singh, while apart from that, details about the plot and cast have been kept under wraps.

Dan Slott and Olivier Coipel created the Spider-Punk, whose real name is Hobie Brown, and this version of Peter Parker believes in challenging authority.

On the other hand, Tom Holland, who is shooting Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow, shared a photo of his suit from the set. He captioned the post, "Are you ready? - 7.31.2026."

The makers have been tight-lipped about the plot, and the complete casting has also not been revealed. Jon Bernthal as The Punisher and Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk are set to star in an upcoming movie, scheduled for release on July 31, 2026.

