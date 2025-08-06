Lady Gaga dominates 2025 MTV VMAs nominations

Lady Gaga leads 2025 MTV VMAs nominations

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards or VMAs nominations are here, and Lady Gaga is leading with 12 nominations.



Her two songs, Die with a Smile and Abracadabra, have been nominated for several categories.

Behind her is Bruno Mars, racking up 11 nods with Kendrick Lamar 10, Sabrina Carpenter as well as Rose eight nominations, and Ariana Grande, and The Weeknd landed seven apiece, while Billie Eilish picked up 6, and Charli XCX received five nominations.

Not to mention, Bad Bunny, Doechii, Jelly Roll, Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae and Miley Cyrus tied with four nods.

Given her reception at the 2025 VMAs nominations and her records, Gaga is arguably at the top of her league, which made Doechii, a rising name in the rap scene, over the moon when she met the pop icon.

The 26-year-old recently performed at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, drawing praise from the Bloody Mary singer.

“I audibly gasped, literally," Doechii recalled her reaction. "I'm the biggest Lady Gaga fan."

She continued, "She is so dedicated to her creativity and pushing the limits, so for a legend like that to say that about me."

"It really, really validated me in a humbling way," she added of her experience of meeting the popstar.

The MTV Video Music Awards will air on CBS on Sept. 7,