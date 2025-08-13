Brad Pitt discussed working with Tom Cruise after years long beef

Photo: Brad Pitt hopeful for collaboration with Tom Cruise after years long beef

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt lit up the screen in 1994’s gothic horror-drama Interview With the Vampire nearly thirty decades ago.

For years, rumors swirled that the two Hollywood heavyweights did not exactly click behind the scenes.

This was further fueled in part by Brad’s candid 1995 Premiere interview in which he said, “We walk in different directions."

"He’s North Pole, I’m South,” Brad said at the time and mentioned, “I always thought there was this underlying competition that got in the way of any real conversation. It wasn’t nasty by any means… but it was just there, and it bugged me a bit.”

Now, as per the latest findings of Star Magazine the supposed feud seemed to be ancient history when Tom turned up at Brad’s London F1 premiere in June.

During this event, the pair shared hugs, handshakes, and plenty of smiles, which made fans think that the years long rivalry between them is finally over.

However, this seems unlikely because Brad’s auto-racing blockbuster has raked in over $552 million worldwide, while Tom’s high-octane Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has topped $594 million globally since its May release.

“Well, I’m not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and s**t like that,” Brad joked to E! News about working together with Tom.

Seemingly, he’s all in, however, if Tom “does something again that’s on the ground.”