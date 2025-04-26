'Jurassic Park' Jeff Goldblum shares shocking reactions to experimental diets

'Jurassic Park’ Jeff Goldblum gets honest about different diet’s reactions

Jurassic Park actor, Jeff Goldblum, has opened up about an unexpected reaction to trying an experimental diet.

Speaking to Off Menu podcast, the Hollywood actor said, “I've experimented down through the years with different diets and regimes. I carried big bags - during a few decades ago - of carrots.”

Revealing the reaction of the diet, he continued, “And I had a machine when I travel, and I ate only carrots for a week, and I turned orange, and everything came out of me orange.”

Even though Goldblum's tried many variations but he is experimenting different diets to identify their impact on his health.

Admitting that the healthy diet made him more energetic, "And I have become very - you should know - adventurous. I think I've eaten everything. I'll try anything. I have tried everything, I think. But these days - and I'm very easy to please, I like food."

Before concluding, the 72-year-old actor shared that his children also helped his wife, Emilie Livingston, in preparing food, particularly his eldest son who makes coffee for him every day.

For those unversed, Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston tied the knot in 2014 and the couple share two sons, Charlie Ocean, nine, and River Joe, eight.