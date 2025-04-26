 
Gigi Hadid fuels engagement rumors at birthday celebration

Gigi Hadid recently marked her 30th birthday and was seen wearing a ring on THAT finger

April 26, 2025

Gigi Hadid celebrates birthday with Bradley Cooper
Gigi Hadid celebrates birthday with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid celebrated her birthday with boyfriend, Bradley Copper.

The runway beauty fueled engagement rumors with the actor as she was pictured wearing a gold ring on her wedding finger, as per Daily Mail.

She arrived at the intimate event holding hands with the Silver Linings Playbook actor and was seen wearing a ring hinting at the fact that Bradley might just be ready to propose.

Inside the venue, the couple, who appeared in high spirits joined Gigi’s family, that is sister Bella Hadid and mom Yolanda.

Gigi wore a low-cut white bustier, black leather pants and enhanced her look with gold earrings, gold necklaces and slicked back hair.

This comes after Yolanda paid a sweet tribute to her eldest daughter, who turned 30 on April 23, 2025.

"When I look at pictures of our journey I feel so much gratitude for the incredible memories we have created together. Wether [sic] it was skiing, horseback riding, surfing, skating, para sailing It was never too big, too high or too fast. You were magically fearless and that extraordinary courage and determination shines through in everything you do in life,” she wrote in her caption for Gigi Hadid. 

