Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ongoing commitment reflects 'broader vision'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to collaborate with those most impacted

By
Web Desk
|

April 26, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been vocal advocates for a healthier digital landscape, championing responsible tech through community engagement, policy reform, and youth empowerment for years.

According to a statement issued on Meghan and Harry’s website after the duke participated in the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund (RTYPF) Convening, the royal couple’s ongoing commitment reflects a 'broader vision'.

The statement also shared Meghan and Harry’s ongoing commitment which is “a future where technology supports human connection, fosters safety, and prioritizes the well-being of all users.”

It added through initiatives like RTYPF and the Archewell Foundation Parents’ Network, the Duke and Duchess continue to collaborate with those most impacted—young people, parents, educators, and communities—to co-create a digital world rooted in compassion and accountability.

Earlier, Prince Harry addressed the room, emphasizing the critical role of youth voices in the responsible technology movement, and sharing how deeply inspired he is by the vision and courage of RTYPF’s young leaders.

The Duke joined these conversations, listening to the stories, ideas, and solutions being advanced by the next generation of leaders.

