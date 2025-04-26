 
Jeremy Clarkson drops bombshell about 'Top Gear' return

Jeremy Clarkson speaks about the return of 'Top Gear' following the devastating accident of Freddie Flintoff

Lifestyle News Desk
April 26, 2025

Jeremy Clarkson makes jaw-dropping confession about 'Top Gear' comeback

Jeremy Clarkson has shut down any hopes of a Top Gear return, accepting that the show “is needed” more than ever after Freddie Flintoff's accident.

While conversing with The Times of London, the 65-year-old television presenter said, “There’s room for a car programme at the moment because cars are changing so fast and electrical cars are coming along and nobody really understands what’s a good one and what isn’t.”

Clarkson further added, “Back in the 1950s motoring journalism was important because all the car companies were trying new things — different types of engines and different types of gearboxes — and you needed people to steer you through the complexity.”

He quipped, “Then by and large it was unnecessary for the last 40 years and now it’s necessary again because [when] I look at a kilowatt per hour car, I have no idea what that means.”

Notably, Clarkson spoke about the show’s return the same week as the release of Flintoff’s self-titled documentary on Disney+.

In the documentary, the former English cricketer remarked that the makers of Top Gear treated him as a “piece of meat.”

He said, “That’s the danger that television falls into — and I found it out the hard way eventually. Everyone always wants more. Everyone wants that thing that no one has seen before — that bigger stunt, or to dig that little deeper.”

“In some ways they think: ‘Let’s have that near miss because that will get viewers.’ I should have been cleverer because I had already learnt it in sport after all the injuries and injections and times I got sent out on a cricket field like a piece of meat. That’s where TV and sport are quite similar. You’re just a commodity,” Flintoff stated.

