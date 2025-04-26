Princess Anne suffered minor injury before Turkey visit

Princess Anne suffered a minor injury in an incident before she travelled to Turkey, according to a report in the local media.

The Princess Royal suffered a bruised leg at her Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire.

The younger sister of King Charles was seen hobbling when she accompanied King Charles to church on Easter Sunday.

The Princess Royal was leaning heavily on an umbrella for support during the service.

According to the Mail, the Princess Royal was suffering from "a bit of a bruised leg".

Princess Anne is known as the most hard working member of the British royal family.

She is seen by many as a pillar of strength to King Charles who continues to receive treatment for cancer.

The royal has supported her nephews, Prince William and Prince Harry, since the death of their mother, Princess Diana.

She has avoided commenting on the rivalry between William and Harry and has largely remain focused on her work in support of the monarchy.