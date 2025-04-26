King Charles, Prince William call urgent meeting over Virginia Giuffre death

King Charles, Prince William call emergency PR meeting over Virginia Giuffre death

Britain’s Royal Family reportedly had an emergency meeting over Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre’s death.

Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of sexual harassment and was a key figure in the Jeffrey Epstein case, died on Friday by suicide at her farm in Western Australia, per her publicist. She was 41-years-old.

Now, sources say the Royal Family had an emergency meeting led by King Charles and Prince William which included top advisors, lawyers, and PR chiefs but notably left out Prince Andrew.

"They didn't want Andrew anywhere near it,... He's seen as toxic. They know involving him would make everything worse,” a source said, per Radar Online.

"William thinks they need to show humanity. Charles just wants it to disappear," the tipster claimed.

Another source said, "They feel completely exposed. The fear is this could trigger a massive backlash not just against Andrew, but against the monarchy itself."

Prince Andrew made a $10 million payout to Giuffre in 2022 to settle her sexual harassment lawsuit. Per the tipsters, King Charles has also told aides that he wants Andrew to return that money so the public doesn’t get angry.