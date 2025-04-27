 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton views as ‘nobody wants Prince Andrew'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are against Prince Andrew’s public life

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 27, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton will not let Prince Andrew return to public life.

The Prince and Princess of Wales do not want defamed uncle, Prince Andrew, to get back to Royal duties.

Royal expert Brontë Coy tells The Sun: "I can't imagine that the King or Prince William or any of the other senior royals would agree that he should return to public duty.

"I think that's a matter that's been laid to rest.

"But surely it has been agreed even with the royal family and I would imagine even with Prince Andrew at this point that he is retired from royal duties but he will just continue to take part in family events."

The royal expert added: "I mean nobody wants him. But of course he's allowed to go to family events.

"Of course he should go to church. In fact I think he would be criticised if he didn't."

Prince William, Kate Middleton kids are ‘full of personality‘ video
Prince William, Kate Middleton kids are ‘full of personality‘
‘Stranger Things' star recalls excitement of meeting Millie Bobby Brown first time
‘Stranger Things' star recalls excitement of meeting Millie Bobby Brown first time
Royal reminder: William was representing King Charles in Rome
Royal reminder: William was representing King Charles in Rome
Paul Rudd recounts humble life even after 'Clueless' success
Paul Rudd recounts humble life even after 'Clueless' success
Tina Knowles almost gave up writing her memoir Matriarch due to THIS reason
Tina Knowles almost gave up writing her memoir Matriarch due to THIS reason
Lana Del Rey drops bombshell: 'I kissed Morgan Wallen'
Lana Del Rey drops bombshell: 'I kissed Morgan Wallen'
Prince Harry delivers powerful speech about 'heroes' fighting California wildfires video
Prince Harry delivers powerful speech about 'heroes' fighting California wildfires
Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre's last social media post revealed
Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre's last social media post revealed