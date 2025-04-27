Prince William, Kate Middleton views as ‘nobody wants Prince Andrew'

Prince William and Kate Middleton will not let Prince Andrew return to public life.



The Prince and Princess of Wales do not want defamed uncle, Prince Andrew, to get back to Royal duties.

Royal expert Brontë Coy tells The Sun: "I can't imagine that the King or Prince William or any of the other senior royals would agree that he should return to public duty.

"I think that's a matter that's been laid to rest.

"But surely it has been agreed even with the royal family and I would imagine even with Prince Andrew at this point that he is retired from royal duties but he will just continue to take part in family events."

The royal expert added: "I mean nobody wants him. But of course he's allowed to go to family events.

"Of course he should go to church. In fact I think he would be criticised if he didn't."