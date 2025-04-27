 
Geo News

Travis, Jason Kelce enjoy quality time with Justin Timberlake

Travis and Jason Kelce stepped out for an outing with their pal, Justin Timberlake

By
Web Desk
|

April 27, 2025

Travis, Jason Kelce and Justin Timberlake spend leisure time together
Travis, Jason Kelce and Justin Timberlake spend leisure time together

Travis and Jason Kelce spent some time with their famous friend, Justin Timberlake.

Even though the Kelce brother have remained out of the spotlight for a few months in order to rest, they decided to have some quality time together.

On Justin Timberlake's 8AM Golf brand, the most recent video uploaded shows the two football players playing a game of cards with the *NSYNC alum.

This video was filmed ahead of the 2025 8AM Golf Invitational in Las Vegas, in which both Travis and Jason participated.

The 35-year-old, who is currently dating pop sensation Taylor Swift, was seen joking and having an enjoyable time, wearing a beige sweater, a black T-shirt pairing it with a black cap and glasses.

While the 37-year-old retired NFL star, who recently welcomed his fourth daughter into the world, rocked a straw hat and a colorful patterned vest, while Timberlake looked rather fancy in a black suit jacket and sunglasses.

It is pertinent to mention that Travis’s appearance comes after his and his team, Kansas City Chiefs’ loss at the Super Bowl in February.

And as retirement rumors started swirling, the sportsman confirmed that he wouldn't be retiring and was planning on returning to the field with the Chiefs in fall.

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause gets real about IVF side effects
'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause gets real about IVF side effects
Prince William, Kate Middleton views as ‘nobody wants Prince Andrew' video
Prince William, Kate Middleton views as ‘nobody wants Prince Andrew'
Hailey Bieber corrects publication for downplaying her award-winning success
Hailey Bieber corrects publication for downplaying her award-winning success
Meghan Markle told to opt for ‘cutting edge' content
Meghan Markle told to opt for ‘cutting edge' content
Justin, Hailey Bieber send new message to haters?
Justin, Hailey Bieber send new message to haters?
Dove Cameron credits ‘Descendants' movies for her growth
Dove Cameron credits ‘Descendants' movies for her growth
Emma Mackey lands major role in Greta Gerwig's ‘Narnia'
Emma Mackey lands major role in Greta Gerwig's ‘Narnia'
Prince William, Kate Middleton kids are ‘full of personality‘ video
Prince William, Kate Middleton kids are ‘full of personality‘