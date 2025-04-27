Travis, Jason Kelce enjoy quality time with Justin Timberlake

Travis, Jason Kelce and Justin Timberlake spend leisure time together

Travis and Jason Kelce spent some time with their famous friend, Justin Timberlake.

Even though the Kelce brother have remained out of the spotlight for a few months in order to rest, they decided to have some quality time together.

On Justin Timberlake's 8AM Golf brand, the most recent video uploaded shows the two football players playing a game of cards with the *NSYNC alum.

This video was filmed ahead of the 2025 8AM Golf Invitational in Las Vegas, in which both Travis and Jason participated.

The 35-year-old, who is currently dating pop sensation Taylor Swift, was seen joking and having an enjoyable time, wearing a beige sweater, a black T-shirt pairing it with a black cap and glasses.

While the 37-year-old retired NFL star, who recently welcomed his fourth daughter into the world, rocked a straw hat and a colorful patterned vest, while Timberlake looked rather fancy in a black suit jacket and sunglasses.

It is pertinent to mention that Travis’s appearance comes after his and his team, Kansas City Chiefs’ loss at the Super Bowl in February.

And as retirement rumors started swirling, the sportsman confirmed that he wouldn't be retiring and was planning on returning to the field with the Chiefs in fall.