Anna Kendrick's absence from Ben Affleck movie explained by director

Anna Kendrick played the love interest of Ben Affleck's character Christian Wolff in 'The Accountant'

Lifestyle News Desk
April 27, 2025

Photo: 'The Accountant 2' director teases Anna Kendrick's return to Ben Affleck film

Ben Affleck’s new movie director Gavin O'Connor recently addressed the absence of Ana Kendrick from The Accountant franchise.

In a new chat with The Direct, Gavin explained that Anna Kedrick’s absence 'was always the intention for the second movie.'

For those unversed, Anna played Christian Wolff's, portrayed by Ben Affleck, love interest Dana Cummings in the original movie. While other actors reprised their roles in the second installment, Anna was noticeably absent.

Gavin O'Connor went on to claim that he and Bill Dubuque, the screenwriter, wanted the second movie to focus solely on the complicated sibling dynamic between Christian and his estranged brother Brax, played by Jon Bernthal.

Nonetheless, the film directed teased, “Don't be surprised if Dana, [Kendrick] shows up in the third film.”

He remarked before conclusion that Anna is “a hundred percent in if we want” her to return to the franchise.

For those unversed, The Accountant 2 has received rave reviews from the audiences. Ben Affleck also shared that the project met the expectations of his worst critiques, his kids whom he shares with Jennifer Garner.

