Ben Affleck resorts to shocking coping mechanism amid Jennifer Lopez split

Ben Affleck struggles to move on from Jennifer Lopez heartbreak

Ben Affleck just stepped out with his son, Samuel Affleck, for a shopping spree.

The 52-year-old actor, who shares three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, was snapped smoking a cigarette, as per Daily Mail.

This came as the Accountant 2 star and his child stopped by Ikea in Burbank, California, wearing casual attires.

Ben wore a blue button-up shirt, light was jeans and a bomber jacket on top of it while Samuel wore grey-coloured sweatpants, a black T-shirt along with a pair of sneakers.

This outing comes amid Ben’s clash with JLo over how to sell their 68-million-dollar residence, a mansion in Beverly Hills.

The two, who were married for just two years, listed the estate last July but have not found a buyer yet.

As per TMZ, sources reported that the Gone Girl star wants to lower down the listing price but the Get On The Floor crooner does not.

While US Weekly got informed by an insider that, “Jennifer thinks they can get more money for the home, so she wants to keep the price as is. But the real estate market is not there and it’s not selling.”

“Ben wants to get rid of it because their divorce is over and he wants to cut all ties and have it be done,” the source further added over Ben Affleck’s stance in the scenario.