King Charles, Prince Harry 'fragile truce' predicted

A psychic has predicted ‘fragile truce’ between King Charles and his estranged son Prince Harry amid health concerns in the royal family.

The celebrity psychic has predicted truce between the monarch and the duke 'between late 2025 and early 2026.'

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Athos Salomé, 38 from Brazil, who is dubbed Living Nostradamus, predicted about a 'major event' tied to the health of 'key member' of the royal family that he believes is coming soon.

Athos has also successfully predicted dozens of global disasters.

He predicted that 'a major event within the royal family - possibly tied to the health of a key member' will take place 'between late 2025 and early 2026.'

The expert said it will trigger a 'fragile truce with King Charles and Princess Eugenie,' as well as a 'symbolic return to the UK' by Prince Harry.

Commenting on Harry and William’s relations, the psychic predicted it will remain fractured despite the dramatic event because the future king will not welcome the duke back.

He said, “To the public eye, the relationship between the Sussexes and the British royal family seems like an endless cycle of tension.”

Athos Salomé went on saying, “That karmic family thread will begin to unravel between late 2025 and early 2026, triggered by a major event within the royal family - possibly tied to the health of a key member.”