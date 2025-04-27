 
Pete Davidson talks about his journey to sobriety: 'I felt ugly'

Pete Davidson shared new details about his improved mental health after embracing sobriety in 2024

Lifestyle News Desk
April 27, 2025

Pete Davidson has recently shared insights into his former self-perception.

In a new chat with Variety, the former boyfriend of Kim Kardashian shared that his extensive collection of tattoos added to his feelings of insecurity and sadness.

“I used to be a drug addict and I was a sad person, and I felt ugly and that I needed to be covered up,” he claimed.

In addition to this, the comedian said that his self-image has improved drastically since embracing sobriety and so he wants to mark this new chapter of his by getting completely rid of his body art.

“So I’m just removing them and starting fresh, because that’s what I think works best for me and for my brain,” he remarked.

It is pertinent to mention here that while discussing the painful process of tattoo removal, Pete established in a previous chat, “I’m doing good.”

Sharing a positive update on his current well-being, he added that with time his mental health challenges are subsiding.

“Stuff is evening out and as I get older, things just get better… so I’m doing better.”

