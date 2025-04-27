Beyonce, Solange Knowles reveal 'taboo' childhood journey

Beyonce, Solange Knowles were sent to therapy by mom Tina Knowles

Beyonce and Solange Knowles received therapy when they were little.

According to their mother, Tina Knowles, she grew concerned when she saw a "wall between them coming" when Beyonce was around 10 years old.

Determined to have her daughters develop a strong sibling bond, even though the two were "very very different" Tina told CNN News Central, "I was terrified when Beyonce turned around 10. She might have been 10 or 11, and she was in the singing group.”

The Matriarch author continued, "And the kids would say to Solange every day, 'Be quiet, Solange,' because she would try to choreograph and, you know, she wanted to be involved. She bossed it, too. And they didn't want her involved.”

"And then I started noticing that Beyonce would allow them to talk to her like that or she would say, 'OK, Mom, can you get Solange out of here? Because she is' — and I'm like, 'Wait a minute, this is her house, and you've got to be nice to her.' And I told her all the things, you know, how important it was for her,” she added.

"But finally, I realised that they weren't listening, and I saw a wall between them coming, and so I got them in therapy,” Tina revealed during the conversation.