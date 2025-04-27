Meghan Markle will 'return to acting', duchess performance will surprise critics

Meghan Markle will return to acting in future and her performance will surprise the critics, a psychic has predicted amid she faces criticism over new Netflix series and lifestyle brand.

Living Nostradamus, Athos Salomé has predicted this while speaking to the Daily Mail.

The 38 years old from Brazil had also successfully predicted dozens of global disasters.

Talking about Meghan after she received criticism following the launch of Netflix series With Love, Meghan and As Ever brand, Athos predicted that Archie and Lilibet will 'return to acting,' but 'not in the way the public expects.'

However, he said, “No blockbusters, no red carpets. Instead, an independent film, directed by a renowned female filmmaker - possibly European or Iranian - will mark her return to the camera.”

“Her role? A woman who abandons a life of privilege to rediscover her essence. A metaphor? Absolutely. A confession? Quite possibly,” the psychic added.

Moreover, Meghan’s performance will surprise critics and “place her on the radar of Cannes or Venice in 2027.”

About future ties with streaming giant Netflix, he foresaw a 'growing conflict' will eventually lead to them parting ways.

He dubbed it 'more logistical setbacks' for As Ever, and that a new wave of criticism that will ultimately threaten the credibility of Meghan’s brand.