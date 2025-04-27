 
Geo News

Meghan Markle will 'return to acting', duchess performance will surprise critics

Meghan Markle will play lead roll in the film, directed by a renowned female filmmaker

By
Web Desk
|

April 27, 2025

Meghan Markle will return to acting, duchess performance will surprise critics
Meghan Markle will 'return to acting', duchess performance will surprise critics

Meghan Markle will return to acting in future and her performance will surprise the critics, a psychic has predicted amid she faces criticism over new Netflix series and lifestyle brand.

Living Nostradamus, Athos Salomé has predicted this while speaking to the Daily Mail.

The 38 years old from Brazil had also successfully predicted dozens of global disasters.

Talking about Meghan after she received criticism following the launch of Netflix series With Love, Meghan and As Ever brand, Athos predicted that Archie and Lilibet will 'return to acting,' but 'not in the way the public expects.'

However, he said, “No blockbusters, no red carpets. Instead, an independent film, directed by a renowned female filmmaker - possibly European or Iranian - will mark her return to the camera.”

“Her role? A woman who abandons a life of privilege to rediscover her essence. A metaphor? Absolutely. A confession? Quite possibly,” the psychic added.

Moreover, Meghan’s performance will surprise critics and “place her on the radar of Cannes or Venice in 2027.”

About future ties with streaming giant Netflix, he foresaw a 'growing conflict' will eventually lead to them parting ways.

He dubbed it 'more logistical setbacks' for As Ever, and that a new wave of criticism that will ultimately threaten the credibility of Meghan’s brand.

Meghan Markle wants to become Kate, William & Harry's ‘saviour
Meghan Markle wants to become Kate, William & Harry's ‘saviour
Beyonce, Solange Knowles reveal 'taboo' childhood journey
Beyonce, Solange Knowles reveal 'taboo' childhood journey
David Beckham secretly freaking out about THIS thing: Report
David Beckham secretly freaking out about THIS thing: Report
Lilibet, Archie to meet Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis?
Lilibet, Archie to meet Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis?
Hailee Steinfeld addresses 'natural connection' with Michael B. Jordan
Hailee Steinfeld addresses 'natural connection' with Michael B. Jordan
Meghan Markle's sadness about ‘not having made it' comes to light
Meghan Markle's sadness about ‘not having made it' comes to light
King Charles, Prince Harry 'fragile truce' predicted video
King Charles, Prince Harry 'fragile truce' predicted
Tom Holland thinking of eloping with Zendaya amid wedding delay: Source
Tom Holland thinking of eloping with Zendaya amid wedding delay: Source