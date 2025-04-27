Ozzy Osbourne to pull of ‘modern miracles' for final live show

Ozzy Osbourne set to perform live on stage with ‘miracles’

Ozzy Osbourne is ready to perform on stage with Black Sabbath at their final concert but Maynard James Keenan thinks it will take "modern miracles" for the Prince of Darkness to pull this off.

The Tool front man is one of the many iconic artists who are a part of the Back To The Beginning line-up, which would be held at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, on 5 July.

Having seen the War Pigs rocker, who suffers from neck and spinal issues as well as Parkinson’s Disease, and sometimes uses a wheelchair for mobility, struggle at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony last year, Maynard is "preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.”

“I think for me, seeing Ozzy moving around at [the Hall of Fame ceremony], the idea of him playing a show at all, if we’re being honest, the conversation about going to do the song was like, ‘We’ll have this conversation, but, ahh… I don’t know that this [concert] gonna happen,'” he told Loudwire Nights.

“And even now, I’m cautious about saying, ‘Yeah! All in, he’s gonna do it.’ Because man, I don’t know what kind of modern miracles we’ll come up with to get him on stage to do the songs, but this is gonna be a challenge for them,” the Judith talent mentioned.

"So, I’m honoured to be a part of it, but I’m kinda preparing for the worst – but hoping for the best, as they say,” Maynard said in conclusion over his thoughts on Ozzy Osbourne taking the stage to perform with Black Sabbath for a final gig.