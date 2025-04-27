Kris Jenner placing demands on Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet

Kris Jenner is stepping into Kylie, Timothée romance

With Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s possible wedding inching closer, reports have started coming in accusing Kris Jenner of wanting control over it all.

For those unversed, everything’s been brought forward in a conversation to OK magazine.

In addition, per to their findings, the momager is “seeing a huge opportunity for a televised event, photos and video of the proposal, sponsors for the wedding and reception.”

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first report about Kris wanting a say in the potential nuptials. The first came when The Sun revealed that Chalamet was looking at a $300,000 engagement ring in Paris.

A similar report about the duo hunting for a European abode also became known at around the same time.

With all this in the rearview the source added that, “As far as Kris is concerned, Kylie and Timothée will have to play by her rules.” Because “It’s a benefit to them as well as her.”

“Kris is very motivated by the bottom line and is looking at the year-end as the last opportunity to reach her earning goals. Everything is a work opportunity to her and is monetized to the full hilt, including Christmas itself.”

Not to mention, “She watches the numbers like a hawk, and if anything isn’t up to her expectations, she jumps in and changes things to improve. It’s all very fluid and means all her employees, including her kids, have to be ready to jump when she says.”

Before concluding the insider also added, “It’s always been that way, and even Kanye [West] towed the line. When one of them gets married, Kris always has a say in how they’ll handle the publicity.”