Brad Pitt's kids are doing something ‘cruel and unbearable' to his memory?

Brad Pitt seems to be taking his daughter’s transformation at 18-years-old the hardest

By
Web Desk
|

April 27, 2025

Brad Pitt seems to be having a very hard time with his current family dynamic.

So much so that an insider has just stepped forward with insight into his emotions.

According to a report by RadarOnline, the former husband of Angelina Jolie feels his ex is attempting to “erase” all traces of him, within the family.

For those unversed, this is all because of her decision to lean into a style of braids that was her mom’s signature during the Tomb Raiders movie.

Another change has been her new tattoo that features her mom’s astrological sign, Gemini.

All in all, Pitt reportedly worries, “It's clear Shiloh's drunk the Kool-Aid from her mom and tried to blot out any resemblance to her father in appearance.”

Especially because “Shiloh purged an item Brad gave her as a child as well, which (he felt was) really cruel and unbearable.”

This entire thing “twists like a knife”, not to mention, “t's more proof of the trance Angelina has Shiloh and all their kids under, and he feels helpless to stop it. He can't help believing she's styling the children in her image.”

“Brad has said for years that Angelina's been trash-talking him and pitting the kids against him. It seems she's alienated the whole brood from him – but now he feels it's reached crisis level.”

And because of this “Brad has hit his breaking point. He's ready to call this like he sees it, and he's planning to tell Shiloh all the things Angelina has done to him.”

“He's always held back out of care for his kids' well-being. But he's done biting his tongue and intends to fight fire with fire.”

More so because “Shiloh is an adult now, and he thinks she can take it,” so “he doesn't plan on sugarcoating anything,” the same source also concluded by saying. 

