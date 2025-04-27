Prince Harry's honeymoon phase with Meghan Markle has run out of steam

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s happiest time has endedPrince Harry and Meghan Markle’s happiest time has ended

It appears as though the happiest time in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s life has come to a big end, so much so that an insider has stepped forward with insight.

According to a report by Heat World the source chalked everything up to homesickness and was quoted saying, “The biggest elephant in the room remains Harry’s homesickness though, as well as the angst he feels about the situation with his family.”

“Now Meghan is in New York, doing her own thing, the word is that he’s got plans to head back to the U.K. next month, as well as more time in Europe coming up.”

For those unversed, similar reports are also stating that this has been planned so he can ‘get away’ from Meghan Markle.

However, that plan “has, of course, raised questions about how they are going to nurture their marriage,” because “there simply aren’t enough hours in the day.”

All in all, “There has definitely been a big shift in their relationship and it’s definitely the toughest period they’ve faced to date, but the honeymoon was bound to run out of steam eventually, and now they face a different challenge together,” the insider concluded everything by saying.