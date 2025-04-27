King Charles, Prince William close the door on Andrew's return to Royal duties

Prince Andrew faces permanent exile from public royal role

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior Royals are firmly opposed to Prince Andrew ever returning to public royal duties, as per royal experts.

Following the disgraced Duke of York's surprise appearance at the King’s Easter church service, rumours suggested that he might make a royal comeback soon.

However, while speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, experts Hugo Vickers and Bronte Coy agreed that senior royals view Andrew’s public role as permanently over.

"I can't imagine that the King or Prince William or any of the other senior royals would agree that he should return to public duty,” Coy said.

She added, "I think that's a matter that's been laid to rest.

"But surely it has been agreed even with the royal family and I would imagine even with Prince Andrew at this point that he is retired from royal duties but he will just continue to take part in family events."

To this, Hugo added that Andrew has become the "butt of every comedian's jokes,” adding, "I mean nobody wants him.”

“But of course he's allowed to go to family events,” he continued. "Of course he should go to church. In fact I think he would be criticised if he didn't."

"So should he just disappear? I mean he's as good as disappeared. He's not going to come back into public life. Nobody wants him."