Jess Wright reveals her son's life-threatening health condition

Jess Wright reveals her son's rare heart disease

Jess Wright recently got candid about a life-threatening condition of her son.

In a talk with The Mirror, the 39-year-old reality television star, who embraced motherhood by welcoming her first child, son Presley, with husband William Lee-Kemp in 2022, revealed that their son was diagnosed with a rare and potentially deadly heart condition last year.

Wright said, “The world just stopped moving for me,” when they received the diagnosis after noticing something wrong with Presley, who started showing symptoms of what they understood was a normal chest infection.

The Dominoes singer recalled that when they took him to the doctor, “They said it was likely to be nothing to worry about and common in a lot of children, but to get it checked anyway.”

“We just sat there and you could see from the doctor’s face that he was about to tell us something really big and life-changing. I just dreaded what was going to come out of his mouth, and then, lo and behold, the words ‘open heart surgery’ came out,” Wright shared.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Presley has not yet undergone open-heart surgery.