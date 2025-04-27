 
'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint welcomes his second child

Rupert Grint welcomes his second child with girlfriend Georgia Groome

April 27, 2025

Harry potters Ron Weasley becomes father once again
Harry potter's Ron Weasley becomes father once again

The Harry Potter star has welcomed his second child.

Rupert Grint, famed for his role of Ron Weasley in the franchise, has secretly welcomed his second child with girlfriend Georgia Groome.

Five years after the birth of their daughter, Wednesday, Rupert became a dad once again. However, the gender of the child is not revealed.

The birth was reported by The Sun after Rupert and Georgia were spotted in Hampstead recently.

Dressed in casual outfits, the outlet reported that the couple lovingly cradled the little one.

Moreover, the little one has seemingly inherited Rupert’s red hair.

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome, who have been together since 2011, have kept their relationship out of the public eye.

It is worth mentioning that from the famous Harry Potter trio Harry, Ron and Harmione, played by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Kristen Stewart respectively, only the Wild Target star has become father for the second time.

Meanwhile, Daniel Radcliffe welcomed his first child with Erin Drake in April 2023 and Kristen Stewart tied the knot recently with Dylan Meyers.

