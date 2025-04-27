George, Charlotte, Louis: Inside William and Kate's kids daily routine

Royal nanny on Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis simple evenings

Prince William and Kate Middleton are very involved with raising their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales follow the royal tradition of having a nanny.

One of the couple’s former nannies, Caroline Redgrave, told The Sun what bedtime was like for George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Caroline, who spent over five years with the family, said bedtime was a calming routine that helped the children relax.

“You get to know them in those quiet evening hours,” the former nanny revealed. “That’s when they’re most relaxed.”

She added, “And it’s also when you see how grounded they really are; polite, playful and full of personality.”

Caroline further noted that even though they lived in a grand setting, the royal children's routine was simple and grounded.

“We always kept to a familiar structure of a warm bath, quiet play, stories and then bed,” she said. “It was designed to help them unwind slowly.”

“The routine was the same, no matter what had gone on in the day. We never used harsh products or anything with strong fragrances.

“Their skin routines were really simple, very natural. No chemicals, no fuss. Just warm water, a soft cloth, and plant-based wash.”

The expert said after bath time, George enjoyed building with blocks, Charlotte liked reading quietly, and Louis usually cuddled with a stuffed toy.

She said, “There was no screen time in the evenings. It was all about slowing everything down.”