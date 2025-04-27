Major update about 'House of the Dragon' season 3

Season two of House of the Dragon teases a major Battle of Gullet. As per Collier, the work on the upcoming season has officially begun.



Earlier, Ryan Condal, the showrunner, promised that the forthcoming events of the next season would be worth the wait.

"We also wanted to build some anticipation toward it. I know everybody wants this to come out every summer. It’s just that the show is so complex that we’re really making multiple feature films every season," he told Collider.

"So I apologize for the wait, but I will just say if Rook’s Rest and the Red Sowing are any indication, the team that we have together, we’re gonna pull off a hell of a win with the Battle of the Gullet in the future," he said.

In other news, Emma D’Arcy, who played Rhaenyra Targaryen, will be part of the new untitled film next to Tom Cruise.

“I’m delighted to be working with such extraordinary and exacting artists as Alejandro and Tom. They are the masters of their craft, and witnessing them in combination has been a privilege," the actress told Deadline.